184,865 Shares in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 184,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $835,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $29.12 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

