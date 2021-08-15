2,301 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

