$258.82 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce $258.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.63 million and the lowest is $257.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $297.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $79.25. 57,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,421. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

