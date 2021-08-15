2,661 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.58.

