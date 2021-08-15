$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.36 million. XOMA posted sales of $560,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 494.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $9.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $17.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.40 million, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $22.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOMA. Aegis began coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

XOMA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.90 million, a PE ratio of 155.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.25. XOMA has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in XOMA by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

