$37.80 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report sales of $37.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.10 million and the highest is $38.71 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $145.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $145.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $187.89 million, with estimates ranging from $184.13 million to $195.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,984 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,139,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,031,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. 169,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

