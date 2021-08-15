3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Loop Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $24.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $30.14 on Friday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,573 shares of company stock worth $602,947 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,878 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in 3D Systems by 551.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

