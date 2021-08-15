3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 5.8%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.34. 41,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,772,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,573 shares of company stock valued at $602,947. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.