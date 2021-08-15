4,086 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $590,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,550,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $385,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 3,426,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,183. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

