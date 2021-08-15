4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,483 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,203 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.34. 272,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,041. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40.

