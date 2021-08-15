4Thought Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.01. 38,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.