4Thought Financial Group Inc. Sells 120 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.30. 1,947,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

