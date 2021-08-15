5,412 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 132.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 56.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $505,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,855,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 421,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.