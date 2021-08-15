59,196 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCC. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roth CH Acquisition II news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $49,055.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROCC stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46.

About Roth CH Acquisition II

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

