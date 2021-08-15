59,196 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCC. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Roth CH Acquisition II news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $49,055.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Roth CH Acquisition II
Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
