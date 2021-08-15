667 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $368.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.