$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $386.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $399.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $783.20 million, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akumin.

Get Akumin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Akumin stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,998. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.91 million and a P/E ratio of 293.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 137.2% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.