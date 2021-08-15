$75.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $75.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.59 million. Ambarella reported sales of $50.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $300.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $348.98 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 123,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,123. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

