888 (LON:888) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34). 888 shares last traded at GBX 404 ($5.28), with a volume of 322,117 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

Get 888 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 384.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.64.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.