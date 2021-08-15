A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. DNB Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

AMKBY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,807. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

