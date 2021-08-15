A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 856.9% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AMKBY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,807. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

