Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €16.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.42 ($25.20).

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.31. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 12 month high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

