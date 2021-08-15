AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.19, but opened at $14.87. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 10,378 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,185,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

