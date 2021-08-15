Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ABST has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.04 million, a PE ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 0.88. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $11,708,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,199,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter worth $6,259,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 755,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 248,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

