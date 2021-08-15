Acacia Research (ACTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.51. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at $423,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.