Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANIOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acerinox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.90 on Friday. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

