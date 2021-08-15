Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.20 or 0.06933780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.01471876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00386949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00146866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00573924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00351881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00306018 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

