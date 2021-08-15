ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $21.85

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $22.98. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 586 shares changing hands.

ACVA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $121,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

