adbank (ADB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $161,986.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $161,986.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, adbank has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00877452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00106921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043988 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

