Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Up 188.3% in July

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 188.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADBCF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. Adbri has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

