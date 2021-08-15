Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Driven by recovering industry volumes and solid backlog, Adient expects revenues of $14.3-$14.5 billion, up more than 13% on a year over year basis. The firm’s new business wins from auto biggies like Honda, Toyota, Nissan and others augur well for its top-line growth. However, supply chain disruptions and surging commodity prices are likely to limit Adient's near-term profits. Adient expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. High capex to develop new products and elevated debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.10.

ADNT opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

