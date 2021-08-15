Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $637.31 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $593.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

