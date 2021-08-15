Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

