Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $530.54 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth about $145,000.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

