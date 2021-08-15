Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $26.41 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $26,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of J stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,008. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

