Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,663 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. 2,108,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

