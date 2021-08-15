Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Adyen Company Profile

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.