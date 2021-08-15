Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66.

Adyen’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

