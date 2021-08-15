Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.03. 161,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,881. The company has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

