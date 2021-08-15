Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.03. 161,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,881. The company has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.