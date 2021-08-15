Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Affimed by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $8,060,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Affimed by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 816,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $598.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.68.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

