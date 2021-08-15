Aflac Incorporated (AFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Aflac has raised its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.26 on Friday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

