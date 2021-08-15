Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.78. 4,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 554,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

