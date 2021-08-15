AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the July 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,857,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AGFAF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 865,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,695. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.
About AgraFlora Organics International
