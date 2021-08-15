AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the July 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,857,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGFAF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 865,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,695. AgraFlora Organics International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get AgraFlora Organics International alerts:

About AgraFlora Organics International

AgraFlora Organics International, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.