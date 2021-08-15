Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.