AiLink Token (ALI) Price Up 20.3% This Week

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, AiLink Token has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One AiLink Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $164,426.33 and approximately $5,271.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00324013 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001212 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.63 or 0.01011596 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AiLink Token Coin Profile

ALI is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

