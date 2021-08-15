Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

