Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $190.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.