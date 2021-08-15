AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$984.41 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.60.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

