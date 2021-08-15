Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €130.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €130.00 ($152.94).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €115.44 ($135.81) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €111.99.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.