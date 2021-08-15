Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 315.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in Airgain by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Airgain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

