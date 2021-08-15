Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $198.65 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00005911 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $198.65 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00134497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00155772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,800.05 or 0.99474136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00876118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 151,175,036 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993,774 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

